I ‘ll conduct best, most credible election in Kwara-REC

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Malam Garba Attahiru-Madami has assured the people of the state that INEC would conduct the best and most credible elections come Feb.16 and March 2, 2019.

Madami gave the assurance on Sunday during his maiden interactive session with members of staff of INEC and end of the year get together in Ilorin.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission currently enjoys a good national standing and reputation, largely because of its successful conduct of the past electoral activities and elections.

“A case in point is the recent successful conduct of Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency By-election.

“This achievement was the result of honest efforts, industry and dedication of all of you here assembled.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission, which you have nourished to this high esteem, has no other option than to work toward achieving greater heights,” Madami said.

The REC, however, tasked all INEC staff in Kwara to re-dedicate efforts, through spirit of cooperation, to ensure excellent and honest service to the nation.

“Our collective vision of INEC should be that of a dynamic and respectable organisation that is a major force in the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.”

According to REC, Kwara Office of INEC must play a key role that will enhance its l bid to be selected as the best state office in conducting elections.

“This vision demands of us individually and collectively, to manage the election process with complete impartiality, dedication, transparency and integrity.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission has no place for persons who do not meet these attributes.”

He advised INEC staff in the state not to fraternise with politicians until after the 2019 general elections.

“This is not the time to fraternise with politicians; distance yourself from the politicians, even if they are your friends, until after the elections.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports the occasion also witnessed recognition of staff who performed excellently in 2018 and were presented letters of commendation.

The interactive session was attended by representatives of Commissioner of Police, Controller of Immigration, Directorate of State Services, Nigerian Air Force, National Orientation Agency and NYSC. (NAN)