I hung myself; swallowed 40 tablets of Valium 10, death rejected me – Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

By Emma Amaize, Editor, NDV

EFFURUN- A graceful Delta State-based preacher, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has told a faith-inspiring story of how he was down in the dumps and attempted to kill himself, following his inability to pay a debt of N7,500, about 25 years ago, but death refused him.

Prophet Fufeyin, aka T.B Joshua (Jnr), who predicted that the 2019 general elections would be peaceful, said the Almighty cast off his wish and rather made him an instrument for the destruction of all forces of depression and the kingdomn of darkness.

He revealed that the same bush where he almost ended his life in 1993, was where God later led him to build his soul-winning Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Effurun, near Warri, Delta State.

I roamed inside bush for 3 days

The cleric from Ojobo, Burutu Local Government Area of the state, described the incident as horrifying, saying:” Honestly speaking, it was a harrowing experience. I remembered during the struggle for the actualisation of June 12 election in 1993, I decided to take my life when the situation was too hard for me to bear.”

“During the period, I decided to end my life by taking 40 tablets of Valium 10. At first, I tied a rope to a tree in this bush where we are now building our permanent site (pointing to the place) to hang myself, but the rope cuts off each time I place it on my neck.

“It was after that I took the 40 tablets of Valium 10 to make sure I died, unfortunately, death refused to come.

“Having wandered in the bush for good three days and did not die, I decided to call it off and come to Warri where I started going to church,” he revealed.

Why I sited church in present location

According to him: “I was a wrestler and also into filming (cinema) business, sadly the business was not thriving.”

“In fact, it was a hopeless situation because things were really difficult for me then. My candid advice is that youths should learn to be patient and pray fervently to God. I tell you that anyone who holds firmly to God Almighty will never be disappointed.

“To me, I did not know that God has better future for me, hence He did not allow me to kill myself,” the cleric added.

“In retrospect, this area was where I attempted to take my life when I could not pay a debt of N7, 500, hence I decided to establish the church here, and you can see how far we have grown within a short period. I am not the best in the world, but by the grace of God, I have been able to attain this height,” he said.

Cautioned for performing miracle in the name of MFM

Before he veered into his own ministry, Fufeyin was a member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles, MFM, Ministries, Effurun. He started early morning devotion about seven years ago at Ijaw Quarters, Effurun, before he moved to a bigger place Off Airport Road, Effurun and transformed it to a full-time ministry.

Pastors of MFM warned him to stop performing miracles in the name of MFM and subsequently, he moved to his permanent site along the busy Warri-Effurun- Sapele-Benin Road.

Travelling on the Warri-Sapele road as you approach Warri from Sapele or going out of Warri to Sapele, you cannot but notice the gigantic and colorful edifices of the church along the express road.

It was learned that some of his Ijaw kinsmen abandoned him when he started the ministry, saying he was jesting.

My relationship with T B Joshua

Sources familiar with his rise to fame, disclosed he soared in the ministry through assistance he got from people within and outside the country, particularly after Prophet T. B. Joshua invited him to Lagos, prayed for him and also empowered him.

“It was from that period that he started getting invitations from foreign countries and international missions,” an informed worshipers asserted.

On why people refer to him as Junior T. B. Joshua, he said: “Well it is possible, the miraculous work God is using me to do. Several people have been healed.

“Our relationship is cordial because we are all working for salvation of souls; I must tell you that all men of God are one and it is so because we pray always for the sustenance of peace at all times,’ he said.

Turning a hideout to holy place

Asked how he turned the location of the church, which used to be a den of criminals to a worship ground, he said it was the handiwork of God himself.

His words: “When I came here, I gathered both the youths and the elderly and preached peace to all of them. Besides, I also encouraged them with a lot of gifts, including the Bible and other numerous gestures. You can see that this place has been transformed into commercial area where people sell a lot of things; mostly foodstuff; in fact, it has become beehive of activities.

“By God’s Grace, there are 1,000 people on the church payroll, both the youths and other men of God. One of the greatest things is that a lot of jobless people have been put off the street. For instance, Effurun axis in Uvwie Local Government Area that used to be a den of criminals, is now free from all forms of crimes.

Tremendous support from Uvwie monarch, subjects

“People go about their normal business; even at night people move freely and to God be the glory, both the revered and highly respected king of the area, His Royal Majesty, Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I of Uvwie Kingdom and the good people of the area are behind us praying fervently for the sustainability of the ministry,” he added.

Speaking on the phenomenal growth of his church, he asserted: “Well, we give glory to God because we are 10,000 worshippers and we receive new comers daily, especially from other parts of the country and outside the country.”

The man of God vowed: “I am determined to further transform this place and make it one of the best places in the state.”

Assistance to the disadvantaged

Fufeyin said: “I must say without mincing words that assisting the needy is part of my calling. I do not fail to help the poor because God instructed me to do so; above all, I do not want to incur the wrath of God who called me to establish this ministry.

“Again, I can say that God is really helping us, hence we are also assisting people. In December 2018, I spent well over N30 million to bless both my workers and the needy.”

“One thing is certain and that is if politicians fail to help the needy, I believe that men of God whom God has blessed can as well assist the needy in the society. It is said in the Bible that the rich should help both the workers in God’s vineyard and the needy, especially the workers who are the pillars that are supporting the man of God.

“In fact, God is awesome, besides, I do not want to misuse this golden opportunity God has given me, hence, I always give out to help people who are in need,” he asserted.

Elections will come and go despite crisis

Concerning the 2019 elections, he stated: “Well, I must say that God Almighty will personally intervene in the much talked about general elections; besides the exercise will be peaceful though one cannot rule out pockets of crises here and there. But the exercise will come and go as usual, especially the presidential election.

“God has always revealed to me that Nigeria is a blessed country, full of abundant human resources. Do not forget that Nigeria is the largest Black Country in the world and the biggest democratic nation in Africa.

Plea to politicians

“My strong appeal to our politicians is that they should play the game decently and ensure free and fair election, devoid of rancor and bitterness; we should remember that we are one indivisible country and people; we should be our brother’s keeper in the sense that after the elections, life continues.

“In fact, we will continue to embrace peace and show the world that Nigeria has come of age; it is unnecessary that we continue killing and maiming ourselves all in the name of politics. I am a pastor and not a politician, I further stress that we wholeheartedly accept the end result of the exercise. We should not overheat the polity; rather we should consolidate on the abundant peace we are already enjoying,” he advised.