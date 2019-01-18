I haven’t had decent sleep, Simi on aftermath of wedding

By Adetutu Adesoji

Sonorous singer, Simi who last week, got married to her beau and singer, Adekunle Gold says she has not slept well in a week. She wrote on her Insta-stories; “I haven’t gotten decent sleep in a week but I’m happy.”

The reason for this may not be far fetched as preparations for the big day can be said to be responsible for the Joromi singer’s lack of adequate sleep. However, regardless of her sleep challenge, the 30-year-old singer is very happy.

Recall that social media went agog when news broke that the talented singers were getting married. Simi and Adekunle Gold got married traditionally last week in Lagos while date of their white wedding is yet to be set.