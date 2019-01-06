I don’t believe in stocking money in bank account while other people are suffering – Pastor Adejumo

Hosts 600 less privileged at Xmas

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

OVER 600 physically challenged people, widows and indigent persons from across Ondo State were hosted to a lavish party and presentation of gifts by Pastor (Mrs) Funke Felix Adejumo in the spirit of the yuletide.

Aside the distribution of the gifts, the gospel was preached to the beneficiaries.

Under the auspices of Funke Felix Adejumo Foundation, the yearly event took place at the headquarters of the Agape Christian Ministries incorporated, Akure, the state capital.

ALSO READ: World close to attaining HIV treatment – NACA

The beneficiaries, who look forward to the yearly event, began to troop to the church premises as early as possible occupying all available space.

They left the venue with smiles written all over their faces in appreciation of the gesture of Adejumo, an international preacher and motivational speaker.

Items distributed include over 500 local fabric, raw food items, and wheel chairs, walking aids, crutches and cane.

The philanthropist further promised “to give 10 sewing machines, 10 dryers, grinding machines and generators to some of the people living with disabilities before the end of this month”.

She equally promised to give a special body cream to the albinos among those who attended the occasion who had complained of stigmatisation because of the colour of their skin.

ALSO READ: Obaseki approves Advisory Council on Persons with Physical Disabilities

In an interview, Adejumo said the celebration was intended to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged and to integrate them.

According to her, the yuletide was a period to spread love and generate happiness for persons, especially children and less-privileged people, who need assistance to meet some of their needs.

“We need to spread love at this season. We should try to show love and spread happiness among everyone especially among the less privileged and people living with disabilities”, she said.

“They need our care and special attention and expression of love. We must see them as part of us; there is ability in disability and we should not write them off. They are useful and can contribute to the development of our society.

“Yuletide celebrations are not complete when we have not touched their lives. This is just a token of love from the foundation.”

ALSO READ: Borno PDP governorship candidate promises proactive rehabilitation, resettlement programmes

Adejumo appealed to the well-to-do in the society to do more in lifting up the less privileged, noting that many rich people in the country seem not to be doing enough for them.

While calling for a change of attitude towards the physically challenged, she said that the indigent persons, the less privileged, the physically challenged and widows should be given a sense of belonging in the society.

“The Bible says that anyone you can help is your neighbour; if God has blessed you in any little way, I think you should help others.

“I don’t believe in stocking money in bank account while other people are suffering. I believe in spreading whatever I have and I want to advise people to please help these people”.

The preacher added that disability does not mean people cannot achieve their dreams, saying they should be encouraged and motivated.

One of the beneficiaries, Arewa Agbaje, lauded Adejumo for the gesture and called on other philanthropists in the state to follow her good example.