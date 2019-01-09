I derive joy in helping the poor, says philanthropist

…at distribution of N5m items to 2,000 widows in Anambra

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Various items estimated at N5 million were distributed to over 2,000 widows and less-privileged ones by a Non- Governmental Organisation, NGO, Ebuka Okafor Foundation, EOF, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR and empowerment programmes.

The items distributed in the presence of some dignitaries; who included the traditional ruler of Nnobi, Igwe Nich Obi, Anambra Central Senatorial aspirant under the platform of PDP, Iyom Uche Ekwunife, among others, were power generating sets, sewing machines, hair driers, cartons of canned tomatoes, noodles, bags of rice, onions, garri, beans, clothes, among others.

Distributing the materials shortly after a church service at the All Saints Anglican Church, Ifite-Ebenesi Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, the founder of Ebuka Okafor Foundation, Sir Ebuka Okafor revealed that what motivated him to set up the foundation was to touch lives and alleviate the sufferings of the people.

Okafor, a Lagos-based businessman and a philanthropist, further revealed that he feels delighted whenever he sees other people enjoying from the donations by the foundation, just as he feels disgusted whenever he sees the downtrodden suffering from hunger and malnutrition.

He said his vision is to empower the physically challenged, widows, less privileged, as well as encourage voluntary action against social evil in the society, pointing out that the foundation has existed for five years.

Earlier in his sermon, Rev. Ikem Calvary who cited 2 Kings 4:1-7, as a reference point, attributed thanksgiving, positive mindset, having a big dream, forgetting the past , free-will donations and philanthropic acts, among others, as some of the factors that can attract God’s blessings and open doors to people.

In his speech, former Governor of Anambra State and Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, who graced the occasion, commended Okafor for his philanthropic acts and charged other affluent individuals to use their resources for the wellbeing of the society.

Obi noted that Chief Okafor’s humanitarian initiative was quite commendable and worthy of emulation.

Also speaking, Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, described Okafor’s deeds as magnanimous and urged him not to relent in his efforts, since according to her, whatever a man sows, he shall reap.