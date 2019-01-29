Hunters support Lalong, promise security surveilance of Plateau bushes

Professional Hunters Association (PHA), Plateau Command, has thrown its weight behind the re-election of Gov. Simon Lalong for a second term.



The hunters, who visited Lalong on Tuesday in Jos, also promised to intensify security surveillance of Plateau bushes against criminals.

Mr Igyem Danladi, Commandant PHA, Plateau Command, said that the hunters were supporting Lalong because of his administration’s effort at ensuring that peace reigned in the state.

Danladi stated that the hunters,apart from hunting games, had in many occasions, recovered stolen cattle.

“We had many times run after rustlers and retrieved cattle they were rustled.

“The armed rubbers who were terrorising road users in Shendam, have also been successfully checked by the hunters.

“Again, a girl that was kidnapped in Angware last year regained her freedom when a hunter chased and caught up with the kidnappers and rescued the girl,” he said.

The commandant stated that the association, which has over 10,000 registered members, was supporting Lalong because of his efforts towards entrenching permanent peace in Plateau.

He said that they would mobilize both registered and unregistered members and their families to vote for Lalong.

Danladi, however, listed the association’s challenges to include lack of office complex and vehicles to enhance their movement.

In his remarks, Gov. Lalong promised to work with the hunters to rid the state of criminals.

The governor said that with the elections around the corner, criminals may want to sue the bushes as hideouts.

“If you see any gathering of people in the bush that are not your members, please notify us immediately.

“Continue with your vigilance and report any suspicious movement in bushes to security agencies,” he urged.



He commended the hunters for the role they have been playing in ensuring peace in Plateau and Nigeria.

Lalong assured the hunters of government partnership in security surveillance.

He promised to look into the requests of the association to encourage them continue with the good works.

The meeting later went into a close door session. (NAN)