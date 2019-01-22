HUAWEI nova 3i’s 24MP Dual Camera Promises Artificially Intelligent Selfies

The HUAWEI nova 3i Quad AI cameras without question delivers the most fascinating smartphone camera experience. With the rich details and accurate environment depth information provided by the 24 MP + 2 MP AI Dual Front Cameras, users can trust HUAWEI nova 3i to make photography a fun experience and are guaranteed the perfect selfie.

Geared with four artificially intelligent cameras—two on the front and two on the rear—HUAWEI nova 3i raises the bar with superior hardware. The 24 MP + 2 MP dual front cameras produce the most natural selfies, whereas the 16 MP + 2MP dual rear camera produces vivid, crystal clear photos.

The 24 MP dual front cameras on HUAWEI nova 3i boast incredible image processing power; and the 2MP secondary camera collects depth-of-field data with specialized hardware to produce professional bokeh effects. Complementing the hardware, AI identifies human subjects and implements the appropriate beautification effects for stunning selfies.

HUAWEI nova 3i supports five lighting effects including soft lighting, butterfly lighting and stage lighting making for the most professional photos. With Huawei’s 3D face modeling, HUAWEI nova 3i can accurately recognize the five facial zones of a subject and identify which areas need to be graced and complemented. Furthermore, HUAWEI nova 3i can also emulate the effects of different aperture settings attainable in high-end compact digital cameras, enabling users achieve the most superb results in photography.

Powered by AI, the HUAWEI nova 3i has gained mastery of more than 100 million images and can recognize well over 500 scenarios in 22 general categories. The smartphone automatically identifies the scenes and adjusts accordingly, optimizing the sharpness, saturation, brightness, and other parameters. With the adjustment taken care of, users can focus on the shooting itself.

All thanks to its powerful hardware, HUAWEI nova3i is the first to provide real-time High Dynamic Range (HDR) preview and recording features. Even in dim light situations, HUAWEI nova 3i uses intelligent device exposure and smart dynamic multi-spot metering to squarely and distinctively control the exposure time for each row of pixels to achieve high native dynamic range rendering at the sensor level. These enable HUAWEI nova 3i to increase the brightness of photos and strengthen its handling of details in the dark thus assuring users a phenomenal photography experience.

In addition to its exceptional AI Quad Cameras, the HUAWEI nova 3i features a large 128GB ROM, allowing users to store up to 16,000+ selfies, a 6.3-inch FHD+ Full View display for a pleasurable viewing experience, Face Unlock for tighter security, the latest EMUI 8.2 for seamless user experience, a quad- core Kirin 710 chip for speed-of-light data processing, and is available in Pearl White, Black and Iris Purple colors on Jumia and leading retailers nationwide.