How we’ll run Biafra, By Nnamdi Kanu

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has given a prototype of how Biafra system of government will be like when a sovereign state of Biafra is achieved.

In a statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, “the proposed Constitution of the upcoming United States of Biafra is that Biafra will run a unique political system designed to carter for the needs of our people.

“We are going to have nation states; we will have an Igbo Nation within Biafra; we will have an Efik Nation within Biafra; We will have Annag Nation within Biafra, if they so choose.

“We will also have Ijaw Nation within Biafra; we will have Isoko Nation within Biafra, Idoma Nation within Biafra; we will equally have Igala Nation within Biafra, and they will all be autonomous.

“Each nation state will control the resources in their own land. The only thing that will bind us together will be a common defence, economic, health and education policy. The people will develop the rest policies according to the pace that they wish or they decided amongst themselves to go by.”

According to Mazi Kanu, laws will be done in local languages, Igbo Parliament will make their own laws in Igbo language. Ijaw Parliament will make their own laws in Ijaw language.

The same thing applies to Ibibio and others so that when people are lying to us, we will know because you know lying is good in English Language. But you can’t deceive the people when you are actually speaking in the language that they understand.”

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, also accused the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi of working for All Progressives Congress, APC, cabal to discredit IPOB, to get support to run for presidency of Nigeria in 2023.

IPOB’s allegation was contained in a radio broadcast statement of it’s Leader and Director of Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, made available to newsmen, by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful. He described Governor Umahi’s allegations of the groups plot to kidnap and kill five South East Governors as false but weighty.

According to IPOB, it is on record that several newspaper publications of last weekend quoted Dave Umahi as saying that “Just a few days back, they sent text message to my wife that the five governors of southeast would be kidnapped and that their IPOB security would overpower that of the governors and after ransoms are paid, they would kill them and kill themselves.

“Now, any sane person reading the above claim from Umahi will see it for what it is: a spittle and barefaced lie from a man who has long sold his conscience and his people in the vain hope that the APC cabal he serves will support him to run for the Presidency of Nigeria in 2023.”