How to recruit good leaders for Nigeria, by Yakubu, INEC Chairman

Oduduwa varsity asks politicians to shun violence

By Demola Akinyemi

Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, named after the progenitor of Yoruba, is largely living true to its name, considering its legendary achievements since its creation six years ago.

One of the fastest growing private universities in Nigeria, the university, during its just concluded sixth convocation ceremony, hosted dignitaries from all walks of life.

The 3-day event, held at the campus, kicked-off with a convocation lecture titled: ‘Independent Electoral Commission: The Challenges and Prospects of Recruitment for Good Governance in Nigeria’.

It was delivered by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mamoud Yakubu.

The Oba Okunade Sijuwade Hall of the university, venue of the lecture, was filled to capacity with academic gurus and dignitaries not just as a result of the timeliness of the theme of the lecture but also because of the guest speaker who physically came to deliver the lecture.

Indeed, students, staff members, lecturers of the university and the dignitaries present at the Oba Okunade Sijuwade Hall were not disappointed as the INEC Chairman did justice to the lecture.

A major point raised by Yakubu was to correct the wrong impression that INEC was solely responsible for the recruitment of leadership for good governance.

According to him, the task of recruiting good leadership for the nation is that of the electorate while all INEC is expected to do is to ensure a transparent and credible process through the conduct of free and fair elections.

The professor of history and international studies also took time to comment on his good impression of Oduduwa University as a first time visitor.

The second day of the convocation was equally significant. It was the conferment of honorary and postgraduate degrees. The 2018 convocation ceremonies stand out not only because two notable Nigerians received honorary doctorate degrees but also because the post graduate college of Oduduwa University graduated its first set of graduands.

The honorary doctorate degrees’ recipients were Mallam Yusuf Alli, SAN, and Mr Olusola Oyeyemi.

The Chancellor and Founder of Oduduwa University, His Royal Eminence (Dr) Ramon Adegoke Adedoyin, while conferring the duo with the honorary degrees, noted that the institutions honours only individuals who have distinguished themselves and, as such, only six Nigerians, including a former finance minister, Dr Okonjo Iweala, have received such honour since the university came into being.

Another major highlight of the second day was the award of excellence to the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede.

Ali and Oyeyemi expressed their appreciation at being considered for the honorary doctorate awards.

The third day was the grand finale and conferment of first degrees and presentation of prizes to deserving graduands.

As early as 10:00am, the graduands, friends, families and well-wishers began trooping into the multi-million naira Ramon Adedoyin Presidential Hall, venue of the event.

Among the dignitaries that witnessed the event were the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, traditional rulers, and captains of industry.

While delivering his welcome address, the Chancellor, Adedoyin, appreciated the efforts of the federal government in the democratization of tertiary education in Nigeria by allowing private participation in the provision of quality education.

He reeled out some of the achievements of the university since it was granted provisional licence in 2009.

Adedoyin also had some advice for the graduands.

As the nation approaches a new threshold in her political history and as Nigerians get ready for the 2019 general elections, the Chancellor also advised politicians to shun violence.

In his remark, the Pro Chancellor of Oduduwa University, Professor Muib Opeloye, expressed the commitment of the governing council of the university to providing a world class tertiary education, adding that with the rate the university is growing, it will soon become one of the best universities in the world

In his own speech, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Chibuzor Nwoke, listed the physical developments that have taken place at the university in the short time it was established.

Nwoke disclosed some of the academic successes recorded recently by the university in respect of approval and accreditation of some of her programmes.

He also gave the breakdown of the results of the 644 graduands out of which 24 made first class.

In his remark at the event, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi, emphasized the importance of commitment, steadfastness and hardworking spirit as exhibited by Adedoyin whom he described as a true son of Oduduwa.

He said he was in Oduduwa University to appreciate a worthy son of Oduduwa.

According to him, he had been monitoring the university Chancellor for some time as a great Yoruba son and invited him to his 80th birthday, which he attended, so he came to reciprocate his good gesture.

Also speaking at the occasion, Governor Akeredolu described Adedoyin as a goal setter, and an old time friend from their undergraduate years at University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.

Other dignitaries who delivered addresses at the occasion include the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, and immediate past governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who was represented by Professor (Mrs) Akinola, while goodwill messages were presented by representatives of the various universities present.

Ekundayo Joshua Ngozichukwu of the Accounting Department emerged the overall best student carting away different awards and cash prizes while Adedoyin announced automatic employment for the best graduating student of Quantity Surveying Department.