How police saved 18 non-natives from kidnappers in Ondo – Group

THE Coalition of Non-Indigenes, CNI, in Ondo State says 18 of its members were rescued by the police when their vehicle was waylaid by kidnappers while travelling during the yuletide.

The group’s President, Hon. Vincent Adoyi, said the CNI appreciated the swift action of the state Police Command.

Adoyi narrated, “An 18-seater bus conveying our people home for Christmas was waylaid by some hoodlums with the intent of kidnapping them, but they were quickly rescued by men of Ondo State Police Command without any ransom paid”.

He, however, disagreed with those calling for the removal of the state Police Commissioner Gbenga Adeyanju over the spate of crimes in Ondo.

Stakeholders including the NBA and NMA had of recent called for the re- deployment of the police chief following the spate of killings, kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes across the state.

Adoyi said, “We want Nigerians to know that rather than pass a vote of no confidence on the state Police Commissioner, our confidence has been reinforced by several decisions taken in order to curb criminal activities in the state.

“In view of the seemingly sponsored campaign of calumny and pull-him-down syndrome embarked upon by certain groups of individuals in Ondo against some government officials and most especially the Ondo Police Command, it has become imperative to rise against these mischief makers, who are all out to deceive the general public.

“It is quite clear, even to the blind, that Ondo State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Olugbenga Adeyanju, has done its utmost best to ensure relative peace within the state.

“While other states were groaning under the yoke of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the past, the police in Ondo were either preventing or detecting crimes and also were arresting culprits.

“Since the arrival of CP Olugbenga Adeyanju , a confirmed Boko Haram suspect was arrested at Isua-Akoko.

“So many kidnapping suspects were also apprehended and paraded, including the four suspects that abducted a six-year-old child at Sunshine Estate recently.

“A few days ago, security agents arrested two kidnap suspects at Ijebu Owo and rescued their two victims”.