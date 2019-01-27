How Nigerians can help police to fight crime – Oyo CP

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Odude, has called on Nigerians to join hands with the police to fight crime.

Odude made the call in Akanran, Ibadan, the state capital, while inaugurating a police post and a vehicle donated by the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Stadium and Resorts Centre, Chief Dotun Sanusi.

The commissioner said that with the donation of the”standard police post completed with standard infrastructure,”Sanusi had proven himself as a friend of the police and an ambassador of peace and security.

“I want to express our profound gratitude to Chief Dotun Sanusi for donating not only a standard police post but also a patrol vehicle. We promise to make the best use of the resources and facilities.

“While we are thanking Chief Dotun Sanusi for these kind gestures and for being a good example to millions of Nigerians, I am urging other wealthy Nigerians to imbibe these kinds of virtues so that Nigeria will be a better place to live in,”the police boss stated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a remark, stated that he was not surprised at the amount of infrastructural development Ona-Ara Local Government had witnessed in recent times because”wherever there are good people, growth and development occur like torrents.”

He urged Sanusi to continue in the humanitarian path he had chosen.

In an address, Sanusi said with the increased commercial activities in Akanran and the concomitant influx of people into the area, there was the need for improved security arrangement and effective policing.