How l rescued 12-year-old boy from abusive uncle – Delta Speaker Oborevwori

The spirit of giving of Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, is legendary.

In May last year, Oborevwori gave out cars, buses, hair dryers, power generating sets, grinding machines, wrappers, cash amongst other items worth over N50 million to his constituents at a ceremony attended by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and where he announced the Sheriff Oborevwori Foundation Scholarship Scheme.

About seven months ago, he also rescued a 12-year-old boy, Godstime Chigozie, in Osubi from an uncle who was allegedly maltreating him after denying him secondary education.

Oborevwori took Chigozie to hospital for treatment and gave him scholarship afterwards. Today, the boy is in boarding house at Jesus Hominum Salvator High School, Orerokpe.

Few weeks ago, he gathered his constituents at Orerokpe, headquarters of Okpe Local Government Area, where he doled out scholarship to over 25 indigent students in tertiary institutions.

The beneficiaries, picked after an examination conducted by the Governing Council of the scholarship scheme, hail from communities across Okpe and beyond.

Speaking at the ceremony, Oborevwori said, “Let us continue to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. He has done so much and the only way to pay him back is by voting massively for him next year.

“Recall that during my constituency briefing/empowerment programme on May 4, 2018 at Osubi, I informed you of the establishment of the Sheriff Oborevwori Foundation Scholarship/Bursary Committee, headed by a renowned educationist, Chief (Mrs) Esther Onokpasa. On that occasion, I promised to give the committee an initial sum of N10, 000, 000 for the take-off of the scholarship programme. Immediately after that event, I released the fund to the committee.

“Consequently, the committee started the process of the award of the scholarship to qualified indigenes and non-indigenes students in Okpe State Constituency. I am indeed delighted to announce to you that the programme of today is the fulfilment of my promise to Okpe people. It is promise made and a promise kept.

“It will be recalled also that on the 24th of June, 2018, the Foundation rescued Chigozie Godstime who had been severely abused by his uncle. I was on my way from church when I met the situation. Immediately, I ordered his treatment in a clinic in Osubi.

“I further instructed the Coordinator of the scholarship committee to award him scholarship from secondary school to university level since he has a peculiar case. I am glad to inform you that Chigozie is presently in JSS1 at Jesus Hominum Salvator High School Orerokpe on full scholarship of the Foundation.

“All beneficiaries must ensure that they do not betray the confidence reposed in them. The scholarship is for their present levels till graduation. Every year, the beneficiaries will be given N200, 000 each.

“I promise to continue to strive to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people.

“It is my pleasure to inform you that about 20, 000 exercise books are to be given out to students in Okpe by the Sheriff Oborevwori Foundation Scholarship /Bursary Committee”.