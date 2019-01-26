Breaking News
How I escaped assassination – Ex MEND leader

By Tony

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ex Leader, Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta , MEND, and Chairman, Egbesu Generals,  ‘General’ Freedom Adowei has thanked God for escaping bullets  allegedly  fired  at his convoy  by suspected  assassins.

The former MEND warlord  who spoke yesterday  through his spokesman in Warri, Delta state, Mr Frank Ekpemupolo said scores of bullets were allegedly fired at the  convoy on their way  back from their  Door to door campaign for presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar  in Ondo state.

Continuing, he  alleged that the attack must have been sponsored by political rivals from another party.

“We are very grateful to God almighty that  nobody died although one  of  the boys in the convoy sustained injuries.  As ex militants, we have pledged our support for Atiku of the PDP and no going back “ , he said.

He said was protected by Egbesu and that the  presidential candidate will sweep the polls.

 


