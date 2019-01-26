How I escaped assassination – Ex MEND leader

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ex Leader, Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta , MEND, and Chairman, Egbesu Generals, ‘General’ Freedom Adowei has thanked God for escaping bullets allegedly fired at his convoy by suspected assassins.

The former MEND warlord who spoke yesterday through his spokesman in Warri, Delta state, Mr Frank Ekpemupolo said scores of bullets were allegedly fired at the convoy on their way back from their Door to door campaign for presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Ondo state.

Continuing, he alleged that the attack must have been sponsored by political rivals from another party.

“We are very grateful to God almighty that nobody died although one of the boys in the convoy sustained injuries. As ex militants, we have pledged our support for Atiku of the PDP and no going back “ , he said.

He said was protected by Egbesu and that the presidential candidate will sweep the polls.