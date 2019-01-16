How cinema experience resurfaces in latest range of TVs

By Prince Osuagwu

Technology Innovations were never in short supply at the just-ended 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, CES, in Las Vegas.

From earth-shaking driver- less cars, to sleeky smartphones and different types and models of wearables, visitors to the CES show had a field day peeping into what the future would look like, with technovation.

However, there was one remarkable showcase that caught almost everybody’s attention. The LG Electronics’ range of televisions immediately reminds you of cinema, in the old good days.

The South Korean company demonstrated innovative ways that its latest artificial intelligence, AI and the Internet of Things, IoT technologies simplify daily lives.

It also showcased its new ThinQ smart TVs which is a collaborative work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support.

General Manager, Home Appliances Division of LG Electronics West Africa, Mr Jiung Park said: “LG appliances will be able to anticipate owners’ needs if they opt into having their habits analysed.”

Such products included a consumer-ready 88-inch 8K OLED TV, a 75-inch 8K LED TV, CineBeam Laser 4K projector and an all-new version of its eye-catching ‘wallpaper’ OLED, among many other electronics.

8k 88-inch Z9 Oled

LG also unveiled its first 8K OLED TV to the market this year. The 88-inch LG Z9 8K OLED TV debuted at Las Vegas.

The new LG Z9, will be running on the new alpha9 Gen 2 CPU like the other top of the line new 2019 4K OLED TVs. The LG Z9 will also feature the new HDM1 2.1 port, allowing high frame rate (HFR). The result is smoother and clearer motion at 120 frames per second for better rendering of fast-action content such as sports and action movies.

Support for enhanced audio return channel (eARC) enables home theatre enthusiasts to seamlessly utilise HDMI connectivity and enjoy the highest quality audio formats available with superb detail and depth.

W9 ‘Wallpaper’ Oled

LG’s ‘wallpaper’ OLED TV will come with the new a9 Gen 2 processor’s improvements to High Frame Rate, HDR, and overall picture and sound processing – as well as the same thin, picture frame shape that made this ‘wallpaper’ television series so attractive. The W8 came with a 60W 4.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar built into the set, so we’re likely to see similar audio credentials for this model.

Lg’s Cinebeam

LG also unveiled its second-generation CineBeam Laser 4K projector (model HU85L) with Ultra Short Throw, UST technology at this year’s show. This new innovation builds upon the success of its first 4K projector (model HU80K) and continues to stand out from the crowd with its minimal space requirement and compact design that can project stunningly sharp 4K images on practically any flat surface – a wall, floor or ceiling.