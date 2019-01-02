Hotel employee in court for alleged theft of N131,860

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday, remanded a hotel employee, Michael Adebanji, 24, in prison pending his sentencing for stealing his employer’s N131,860.



The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Akande remanded Adebanjo in Agodi prison after he has pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing.

Akande adjoured the case until Jan.4, 2019 for facts and sentencing.

Court remands man for alleged rape

Ealier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 25, at Adesx Multipurpose Hotel, Oke- Bola, Ibadan.

Adegbite said the accused stole the N 131, 860, being proceed from the soft drinks he sold at the hotel.

” He converted the money to his own use and all efforts to retrieve the money from him proved abortive ” he said.

Adegbite said the case was reported at Iyaganku Central Police station, on Dec.26, at about 4p.m by the Manager of the hotel, Mr Adesina Adeyemi.

The offence is contrary to Section 390 (6) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000. (NAN)