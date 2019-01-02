Hostcoms fault leader on clash with oil firm

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORTHARCOURT— Concerned members of Ndoni district communities, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers State, hosts to Sterling Oil Company, have faulted their President-General, Mr. Tony Major, on the face-off with the company.

Major, who has had a running battle with the oil firm, had among other allegations, told an Abuja High Court that Police were after him for exposing the oil firm’s alleged involvement in illegal oil operations in the locality.

However, the community leaders, in a statement, said Major’s claims were misleading.

The statement was signed by Community Development Committee, CDC’s Chairmen for Ase-Azaga, Chief A. Enemuwa; Chief Michael Onyema, Ndoni; Chief Omeya Clement, Utu; Ndupu Ifeanyi, Agwe-Obodo, and six other community leaders.

They alleged that Major’s claims “are grave misrepresentation of facts orchestrated to coerce a responsible Indian company genuinely involved in oil exploration/production and a major contributor to the Nigerian economy.”