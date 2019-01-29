HOSCON seeks speedy release of gas flare penalty, 13% derivation

By Michael Eboh

Host Communities of Nigeria, Producing Oil and Gas, HOSCON, has called for the speedy release of proceeds of gas flare penalty and 13 per cent derivation to oil-producing communities in the country, as according to him, this would mark the commencement of real development in the areas.

In an interview with Vanguard in Abuja, National Women Leader of HOSCON, Mrs. Josephine Odungide, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the release of the funds to the oil-producing communities, as opposed to the state governments. She explained that the 13 per cent derivation funds and gas flare penalty, as stipulated in the country’s constitution, was supposed to be paid directly to the oil-producing communities, while she lamented that over the years, successive governments had failed to remit the monies to the host communities, thereby, depriving the communities of development, especially after the destruction of their means of livelihood.

She said: “We thank God almighty for his divine mercies, especially for the success of our struggles over the years. We also thank Buhari for finding it necessary to approve the birth right of the HOSCON, which is the three-point agenda of the group, which are the 13 per cent derivation, gas flare penalty and pipeline surveillance contract.

“There’s an international law that says gas flare penalty money be paid to HOSCON as well as 13 per cent, but over the years, these have not been adhered to by successive governments. We appreciate the president for approving this and we want the release soonest.”

She argued that the pipeline surveillance contract, if given to HOSCON, would ensure the pipelines are no longer tampered with, would eliminate losses associated with vandalism, shut-downs and shut-ins. Odungide further stated that handing over the protection of the crude oil and gas pipeline to youths of oil-producing communities and providing employment for the youths would go a long way in addressing the issue of militancy. She said: “If these funds from the 13 per cent derivation and gas flare penalty are with us, we know what to do with them. People are suffering in the Niger- Delta; our means of livelihood, which is mainly in agriculture have been destroyed by gas flaring and oil spill.

“These monies had been released to successive state governments over the years, yet nothing to show in terms of development in the oil-producing communities. Sometimes, we wonder why some people choose to commonise the security of your territory, because of selfish interests.

“There’s suffering in the Niger- Delta. The agricultural livelihood of the people had been hampered. These had fuelled vandalism and agitations. Only the release of these funds to the right people would reverse the trend and guarantee development.

“Buhari’s recent steps are one of the boldest moves thus far. We thank him and we wish him well. We would support him for wishing us well.” National Chairman of HOSCON, Mr. Mike Emuh, had a few days back, disclosed that international oil companies, IOC, operating in Nigeria owe oil-producing communities over $12 billion, being penalty for flaring gas in their areas of operation.

He also lamented the widespread under-development in the Niger Delta region despite the enormous contribution of the region to the Nigerian economy.