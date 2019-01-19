Hope rekindles for male infertility

A University of Nevada researcher has revealed a new source of male infertility. School of Medicine Professor, Dr Wei Yan, said new research uncovered efferent duct obstructions as new cause of male infertility, correcting a long-held concept regarding sperm transport.

Yan said the research discovered not only a new cause of male infertility but also a potential new treatment for male infertility caused by efferent duct obstruction.

“Men produce millions of sperm daily. When sperm are produced inside the testis, they cannot swim. They have to be flushed out by testicular fluid, which carries them further to the tiny efferent ducts that are smaller than the sperm themselves,” he said.

ENDOMETRIOSIS: ESGN targets 10,000 Nigerian women

There was a perception that motile cilia, or eyelash-like extensions of specific epithelial cells, push sperm forward in one direction through efferent ducts.

“Our study demonstrates that this is not the case,” Yan said.

Motile cilia in the male reproductive tract beat with continual changes in direction.

“In this way, cilia function to stir things up instead of transport. If cilia stop beating, sperm will accumulate into clumps that block the efferent ducts. As a result, fluids build up, causing testicular damage and male infertility.”

Edo Poly Usen unveils Prof. Choudhary’s Centre for Natural Product Research

The research poses a question of how millions of immotile sperm can pass through such narrow channels successfully, without clogging.

When the fluid back pressure is relieved through a simple surgical procedure, fertility can improve. The findings could lead to new methods in treating male infertility.