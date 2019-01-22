Homes, farms set ablaze as two communities clash in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—SEVERAL houses were set ablaze and farmlands burnt following a clash between Umuemu Anam and Nzam, both in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State over ownership of a parcel of land in the area.

It was gathered that youths of Umuemu Anam community provoked the clash by using a bush path leading to the farm camp of the neighbouring Nzam community and allegedly set ablaze their huts and yam seedlings.

In a swift reaction, youths of Nzam mobilised, using speed boats and went to the farm camp of Umuemu community and setting ablaze property valued at millions of naira.

According to an eye witness, the youths from both sides used firearms to scare away each other by firing sporadic gunshots in the air.

Nobody was, however, injured.

The clash was said to be the high point of protracted land dispute between the two communities, which had claimed lives and property in the past.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident said that following a report, the joint patrol team comprising the Police, the Army and other sister agencies were mobilised to the area and was able to bring the situation under control.

Haruna said two suspects were arrested over the incident, adding that the state commissioner of police, Mr. Garba Umar had ordered for a full scale investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident with a view to bringing perpetrators to justice.

He explained that intensive patrols by the combined security forces were still ongoing to maintain law and order in the affected areas.