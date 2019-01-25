Hold Buhari, INEC chair responsible for rigging, Frank tells US, UK

…Lauds move to ban election riggers

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has called on the governments of the United Kingdom and the United State of America (USA) to hold President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) responsible if the coming elections are rigged.



According to Mr Frank, activities of the security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police Force should also be closely monitored during the elections.

In a statement he signed on Friday, Frank, who commended the governments of UK and US for their plans to place a ban on anybody found guilty of rigging or causing violence during the elections also called on other Nations of the world to toe the path of the duo so as to totally make rigging habit by some politicians no longer acceptable.

Frank described the development as a good move, adding that “some politicians and their families have always consider such countries as save heavens after robbing the voters not only their votes but their lives.”

Frank said that the coming elections can only be rigged if the President, INEC chairman and security agents allow it.

The political activist believes that the body language of President Buhari does not reflect someone who will allow a free and fair poll.

He also said that INEC boss has clearly displayed his partisanship by the appointment of Amina Zakari, who is a relative to the presidential candidate of APC, as INEC’s head of Collation.

“In a case where the INEC chairman sneaked into the presidential villa to take order as we have revealed in the past, such body cannot be neutral and such INEC boss has lost all his integrity, if any to conduct a free and fair election.

“In 2015, the then INEC boss refused to succumb to the dictates of the ruling government and that’s why opposition party was able to take over the government at center and in many states but we can not say the same of the current leadership of INEC.

“One of the examples is the public outcry against the INEC imposed guideline that allow rigging and seems to favour the ruling party against others but the INEC boss still went ahead to approve.”

Frank called on the UK and US not to limit its ban on the riggers alone but to frozen their bank accounts, property and deport all their family members in the countries to serve as a lesson to others.

The former APC spokesman aslo called on the two countries to start the ban on the people in the presidency who are trying to remove the Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen illegally “to pave way for another CJN who will easily dance to their dictates should the APC lose the coming election.”