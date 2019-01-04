HIV/AIDS: Nigerians tasked on Mother-To-Child-Transmission prevention

The Federal Ministry of Health has tasked Nigerians on the need for collective efforts to prevent Mother-To-Child-Transmission (PMTCT) of HIV/AIDS.

Dr Olugbenga Ijaodola, Assistant Director, Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission (PMTCT) at the Ministry said this in an interview with Newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Ijaodola said that the United Nations Secretary-General had affirmed that everyone must ensure that pregnant women have a success story in the course of their journey through pregnancy.

He said one of the key areas to achieve this was to ensure that there was no transmission of HIV/AIDS from mother to child.

Ijaodola also Head, National AIDS and STI Programme of the Ministry (NASCP) emphasised that this could only be achieved through regular of attendance of antenatal care by every pregnant woman.

“The reason PMTCT is everybody’s responsibility is that if you look at the cascade of PMTCT you will realise that encouraging women to come to Antenatal Care (ANC) is the responsibility of both the husband, family and the community.

“Getting the right services of ANC in health facilities is also the responsibility of providers of health across board, provision of test kits and drugs is the responsibility of government.

“It is also the responsibility of the media and other relevant agencies to ensure the right message is passed across,” he said.

Ijaodola identified PMTCT as key in curtailing the spread of HIV/AIDS among other diseases.

He added that all hands must be on deck to ensure that every pregnant woman irrespective of status had a successful outcome with regard to their health and baby.

“If we are able to play our role effectively through ANC, the viral load of women with HIV/AIDS will be suppressed and this will further prevent such women from transmitting or infesting the unborn child with the virus.

“Fight against HIV/AIDS is a collective efforts and I advise every member of the family, community, health facilities and government to intensify efforts at ensuring that all pregnant women attend ANC regularly,” Ijaodola said.