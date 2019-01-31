Hijab controversy: Al-Mu’minaat talks tough

Stop discrimination now, Amirah tells Govs, leaders

The National Amirah, Al-Mu’minaat Organisation, (the Believing Women), Hajia Nimatullah Abdul-Quadri has called on leaders at all levels to urgently act against the incessant discrimination against Muslim girls in hijab.

Hajia Abdul-Quadri who stated this during a press briefing heralding the World Hijab Day held at its headquarters in Jibowu, Lagos, added that continuous silence on the vexing hijab crisis is not golden.

She said in a country already battling with various socio-economic challenges must make peaceful changes possible as silence on the issue could lead to a violent change.

“Taking stock of the past year, our hijab has had its undue share of pains in Nigeria. We have come under attack like never before and this has developed our will and increased our strength to fight on for our constitutional rights using all means devoid of violence.

“The Nigerian government through its Ministries, Departments and Agencies, (MDAs), companies, schools; private and public, and bigoted individuals have demonstrated hatred for Islam and Muslims. Of particular attention today is the treatment meted out to Muslim girls and ladies wearing the hijab. Although we have a subsisting court judgement permitting the use of hijab in schools, some school heads in Lagos State have repeatedly flouted this and demonstrated contempt for this ruling. Almost on a daily basis, secondary school students call in to lay complaints of staff members of their schools forcing them to pull off their hijab.

“From Lagos State schools to the University of Ibadan International School, Ibadan to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Staff school, Oyo State, to schools of nursing in the South-West, the sad story is the same. We have thus concluded that there is a grand plan playing out. A plan to either stop Muslim girls, the Muslim girl-child from being educated or change their religion; a colonial missionary policy in post- independent Nigeria! Meanwhile, we want the world to see us as a state working to increase enrolment, reduce out-of-school children, and increase access to education for the girl-child thus empowering the women. We want the world to believe that we are assiduously working to attain the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

“We will not fold our hands and watch our children being denied their rights to quality life that education could bring. We will resist a situation where our rights to practice our religion are denied, where our children are forced to read songs of praise, have their names changed and forced to practice religion other than Islam.

Muslims in Hijab with academic excellence

“It is obvious that sisters in hijab are attaining success upon success in their various endeavours. From schools to professions and even in businesses. We are shattering stereotypes of backwardness and breaking barriers. We are changing the narratives of failures to high achievements.

In recent times, we have had a Sister in Hijab as the youngest graduating doctor from the College of Medicine of the University of Lagos, Dr. Maryam AbdulJelil Raji. Maryam Adegbite with 4.91 CGPA , was the best graduating student in UNIOSUN in 2018. The best graduating student in the University of Ilorin 2017 was a sister in hijab too. We have recorded sisters in hijab being called to the Nigerian Bar after our heroine Barr. Firdaus Amasa Oba, the pacesetter. Today, we also have scores of sisters in their hijab practising in various professions even as senior consultants in secondary and tertiary health institutions across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“This is just the beginning. The narratives have changed too. The future is bright and the signal is clear and evident. This situation isn’t going down well with some people in some quarters.They are jittery! But that is not our concern. We are using this medium to tell our fellow Nigerians and the world at large that we shall get our constitutional rights. This is assured. We repose our confidence in Allah, the Creator, and every available legal instrument that have given unassailable backing.

Warns against discrimination

“Thus, discriminating against Muslims in hijab must stop forthwith. Al-Mu’minaat and the Muslim community will not overlook it. Individuals and groups, public or private who engage in discrimination or profiling of Muslims in hijab will be duly taken up through all non-violence means.

Is it too much to ask to be allowed to be Muslims? To practice same in peace while not infringing on other people’s rights? We do not know how Muslim girl’s hijab affects negatively her colleagues in schools or work places or even neighbours.

The freedom to practice any religion in Nigeria is guaranteed and circumscribed in Section 38 (1) of 1999 Constitution as amended.

It states: “Every person shall be entitled to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, including freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom (either alone or in community with others, and in public or in private) to manifest and propagate his religion or belief in worship, teaching, practice and observance.”

“We hereby acknowledge the unity of Muslims and Muslim organisations on this struggle for our rights across the country, while calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with us to put a stop to this unconstitutional discrimination against Islam and Muslims. An injury to one is an injury to all. The Muslim girl-child will continue to go to school, attain success here and hereafter.

“We also call on the government at all levels to act fast and direct all its agencies and departments to stop unwarranted discrimination against Muslim girls in hijab. Continuous silence on the vexing hijab crisis is not golden at all because those who make peaceful change impossible are indirectly making violent change inevitable. And that is not the way to go in a country already battling with various challenges.