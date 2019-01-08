High number of guber candidates in Imo worries Archbishop Obinna

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Dr. Anthony J. V. Obinna, has described the emergence of about 67 candidates for the 2019 gubernatorial election in Imo State, as “staggering, unnecessary and worrisome”.

Obinna stated this yesterday, while preaching the homily in Maria Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri, at a mass requested by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to flag off their campaign in the state.

“There are, as at the last check, no fewer than 67 governorship candidates in Imo State. I am fervently praying that God in His infinite mercy, will help us weed the non-serious ones among them, so as to reduce the tension and anxiety, generated by their presence in the race,” the Archbishop said.

Bad roads in Owerri worry Archbishop Obinna

According to the cleric, “it is clear that there is no possibility of carving 67 states out of the present Imo State because only one governor is expected to emerge at the end of the day.

“Many people have been killed in the name of public office holders, who can be called the successors of the biblical Herod. We need governors that will not turn out to be despots, dictators and Herods of this age”, he said.