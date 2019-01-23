High Court refuses to stop Police from investigating C’River Assembly member

By Emma Una

CALABAR—A Cross River State High Court has dismissed the suit by a member of Cross River State House of Assembly, Friday Okpeche, seeking to restrain the Police from investigating him over the death of one Felix Obase, who died in a car accident.

The Assembly member in the suit had sought to stop the Inspector General of Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone Six, Cross River State Commissioner of Police or their agents from arresting, threatening to detain, harass, torture or invite him in any form pertaining to the death of the said Felix Obase.

READ ALSO: Ayade launches centre against gender-based violence in Calabar

Dismissing the suit Justice Edem Koofreh, held that the respondents have a right under the law to treat any petition and how they do so was their internal operations, which the court cannot pry into until they act outside or contravene the law.

Justice Koofreh ruled: “A letter of invitation without more cannot amount to breach of fundamental human rights and this court cannot restrain the Police from carrying out their constitutional functions of investigation of crime.

“A close look at Exhibits NAF A & NAF B show that the petitions of both the deceased’s family and applicants, respectively, are politically motivated.

“The applicant’s application is pre-emptive and the respondents have not done anything to the applicants apart from the invitation letter to first applicant and I hold so.”