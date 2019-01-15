He’s lost his libido all of a sudden!

Dear Bunmi,

When I met my current boyfriend two years ago, we had a very active love life.

These days, his libido has totally tapered off and I can’t figure out why. I know I haven’t changed, but he’s now seldom able to rev his engine.

He’s currently having some financial issues, so I can’t really suggest a romantic getaway to reignite his flame. Do you have an idea of what the problem could be?

Angelica,by e-mail.

Dear Angelica,

It could be a number of things: a medical issue, depression or stress. But I think you actually provided a much more specific answer to your question than I ever could. That’s because money or lack of it has a tremendous effect on his manhood. So your guy is probably depressed and stressed out by his current lack of funds.

Unfortunately, there’s not enough hot and sexy undies to solve his problems. So, instead of concentrating on seduction, focus on lifting his spirit while avoiding the subject of money as much as possible.

Whatever you do, don’t offer to pay for everything, it’ll just make him feel worse.

Instead, suggest low-key dates: renting movies, visiting mutual friends or even going for walks. It’ll prove to him that you don’t care about fancy things at least for now, and love him enough to see him through his rough patch.

Eventually, he’ll regain his mojo and demonstrate his appreciation in the sack!