Heritage Bank set to deepen full steam retail banking, sustainable growth

Heritage Bank Plc has restated commitment through its growth strategy to deepen its full stream retail banking franchise to match the rapidly changing needs of its customer, as well as give the unbanked, especially in the rural areas, the opportunity to enjoy seamless financial services.

The Managing Director of the bank, Mr Ifie Sekibo, made this known yesterday in a statement made available to the media, saying that the bank will continue to grow by appealing to key client segments especially in the retail space and also focusing on under-banked segments while building loyalty amongst the bank’s existing customer base.

According to Sekibo, one of the ambitions of the institution in the 2019 financial year is to emerge as a systemic important bank in the Nigerian banking industry, which remains its underlying corporate growth strategy. He said Heritage Bank was committed to building an enduring and resilient banking franchise in the country, affirming that the bank was on a growth track and was not unmindful of the headwinds in the political and economic environments. Sekibo stressed that the bank will continue to pursue its strategic aspiration of not only being stable but also being sustainable in earnings and profitability in its growth plan. “We are very optimistic that the Heritage Brand will continue to soar over the current economic tide through its collective efforts to remain an enduring institution,” he stated.

Meanwhile, as its strategic growth to meet customers’ needs and revolutionalise the banking sector via its digital platform, the bank approved the upward review of daily transaction limits for Octopus transactions to N200, 000 for Heritage Bank registered users. The bank explained that other Banks registered users will be able to transact on the platform within limits assigned their debit cards by their respective Financial Institutions.