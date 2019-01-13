Herdsmen kill fisherman, injure two others in Delta community

As gunmen ambush Asaba bound traders in Ughelli

Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – A fishermen was Saturday morning, reportedly shoot dead during an attack on him and two other fishermen by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Agadama community of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.



The incident has caused tension in the community which has been a flash point for attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen as residents of the area have been unable to recover the lifeless remains of the victim.

The attack on the fishermen is coming a day after gunmen suspected to be armed robbers, ambushed a group of traders along the Agbarha-Ughelli road killing one of the traders with two others sustaining gunshot wounds.

An eye witness who was in the vehicle with the traders, said they had embarked on the journey from Ughelli in a popular commercial transport company with the driver deciding to follow the Agbarha-Ughelli road in a bid to boycott the poor state of the Ughelli-Isoko road when the hoodlums struck.

The source who gave his name as Paul Nwoke, said: “Owing to the bad state of the Ughelli-Isoko road, travellers heading to the Asaba axis, have since decided to use the Agbarha road.

“Unfortunately, we drove into the hoodlums who had stationed themselves on the road. Feeling that the victims whom were heading to Onitsha were hiding their monies from them, one of the gang members shot them and molested others.

“However, one of the traders was confirmed dead at the Ughelli Central hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention.”

Confirming the attack by the herdsmen, a security source at the Ughelli ‘A’ Division police station where the incident was lodged, simply gave the name of the victim as Genesis saying, “The fishermen were returning from their fishing expenditure and from information gathered, they were attacked by the hoodlums in a bid to dispose them of their produce leading to the shooting of one of the fishermen while the others escaped.”