Helicopter crash: Tears, tributes as 5 dead NAF officers are buried

By Joseph Erunke

Emotions ran high yesterday, at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, as widows and family members of the five Air Force personnel who died in the helicopter crash on January 2, 2019, wailed, as the remains of their loved ones were being lowered to mother earth.

Speaking at the interment, Chief of Air Staff, CAS Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, explained that the deceased gallant personnel: Flight Lieutenant Perowei Jacob, Pilot in Command; Flight Lieutenant Kaltho Paul Kilyofas, Co-Pilot; Sergeant Auwal Ibrahim – Flight Technician; Lance Corporal Adamu Nura, Gunner and Aircraftman Meshack Ishmael, Gunner, lost their lives at Damasak,Borno State, while pursuing Boko Haram terrorists in their vehicles.

He described their action, as sacrificial and an unparallel commitment to fight terrorists to finish, as well as a demonstration of patriotism in their services to their fatherland.

The CAS, in an emotional laden tone, said, “I am indeed deeply touched and saddened by the price our patriots had to pay in this fight against insurgency. Our departed heroes fought so that we may live in a safe and secured Nigeria, where the freedom of worship and association of one and all are guaranteed under one indivisible nation.

“While we mourn the death of our departed heroes and courageous Nigerians, we must also be thankful to God that such men lived. These gallant heroes lost their lives in the pursuit of the peace which we all enjoy and often take for granted. We salute the courage of these young men, whose lot it became to give their lives for this purpose

“In their last moments, these heroes showed courage, diligence and unparalleled commitment to pursue the terrorists’ vehicles and fight them to finish.”