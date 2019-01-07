Helicopter crash: NAF to bury 2 pilots, crew today

Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has fixed today for the burial of five crew members, who died in the NAF Mi-35M helicopter that crashed in combat on January 2 in Borno State.

NAF Air Strikes neutralize armed bandits hideout in Zamfara

The helicopter crashed while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion in Damasak, Borno.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, announced this yeaterday, in Abuja.

He said the burial, in full military honours, will take place at the National Military Cemetery, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road, Abuja by 9a.m.