Hausa,Yoruba women in Ebonyi declare support for Atiku

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—WOMEN groups from various ethnic and tribal groups in the country residing in Ebonyi state, yesterday, distanced themselves from the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of February 16th Presidential elections.

They declared their support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign in the 2019 general elections.

The women said the APC government has failed to live up to the expectations of Nigerians in the area of infrastructure, security and job creation.

The women made their position known on Monday at Friends of Atiku Campaign Office in Abakaliki when they paid a solidarity visit to the state coordinator of the group, Hon.Linus Abaa Okorie.

Speaking on behalf of others, the leader of Benue state women in Ebonyi state, Mrs. Ujoh Rose, condemned what she described as ‘disheartening treatment being meted to the women under the current APC government,” saying the time has come to end the ugly development.

She noted that women were not being carried along properly in the scheme of things under the current government due to the belief of the leader of the government that women should belong to the ‘other room’

