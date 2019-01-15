Breaking News
Happening now: Buhari presiding over “Special FEC’’

On 4:27 pm

President is currently presiding over a special meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

L-R; President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federal Abubakar Malami, Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of State Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Heineken Lokpobiri and Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen Udoma Udo Udoma during the federal Executive council (FEC) meeting held at the Council Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung and Minister of State Mines and Steels, Alhaji Bawa Bwari Chamber in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. NOV 7 2018.

News men report that FEC meeting usually holds on Wednesdays but late last year, a Special FEC meeting was convened on a Friday to discuss and approve the 2019 budget proposal.

However, the agenda of today’s meeting which started at about 3.20 p.m., is unknown.

Attending the meeting are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Head of Service of the federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Others are Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Munguno as well as cabinet ministers and some presidential aides.

Details of the meeting to follow soon.

(NAN)

 


