Halogen Security attains ISO 9001:2015 certification

By Etop Ekanem

International Organisation for Standardisation, ISO, has announced the elevation of Halogen Security Company Limited, Nigeria’s premier enterprise security risk solution company, to its certification category of ISO 9001:2015

Halogen achieved the new ISO certification recently following a rigorous certification exercise in which representatives of ISO conducted a company wide audit of Halogen’s operations.

The exercise which took the ISO representatives to all Halogen offices nationwide, featured exhaustive interrogation of Halogen’s executives, systems, processes and operations, with a view to determining the company’s compliance with ISO’s stringent quality management system, QMS, stipulations.

Speaking on the ISO certification, Group Managing Director, Halogen Security Company Limited, Mr. Wale Olaoye, said: “We are excited to receive certification to ISO 9001:2015. This, no doubt, is an impetus for us to do more for our clients and the industry.

For us, we believe this will provide renewed assurance to our customers and other stakeholders that we are focused on service excellence, endless improvement of our work processes and continuous desire for client satisfaction. With this award, we will continue to improve our processes across all the spectrum of the enterprise security risk enterprise professional service offering.”