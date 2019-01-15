Halfpenny named in Wales Six Nations squad despite concussion concerns

Wales’ first-choice full-back Leigh Halfpenny has been named in the country’s Six Nations squad despite a battle with concussion that has ruled him out of their opening match against France in Paris on February 1.

The 30-year-old — capped 80 times — has been struggling with the head injury since he took a hefty late tackle playing against Australia on November 10 but has been picked for an enlarged squad that will be pruned down to a matchday 23 next Tuesday.

Wayne Pivac, Halfpenny’s coach at his Pro14 side Scarlets, warned last week that a specialist had said he would be out for three to five weeks, which would also rule him out of Wales’ following match against Italy just over a week later.

This has not stopped head coach Warren Gatland from selecting him for what will be the New Zealander’s final Six Nations, as he will step down after this year’s World Cup in Japan.

Gatland’s Six Nations group includes plenty of his tried and trusted old guard — such as veteran lock Alun Wyn Jones, 33, who will skipper the side — as well as fresher faces like Wasps flanker Thomas Young and Leicester back Jonah Holmes.

“We have a really experienced squad of players who have been around a number of campaigns together, and we feel we are in a pretty good place going into this huge year,” said Gatland in a statement issued by the Wales Rugby Union (WRU).

“We have got a few injuries and have selected a larger squad because of that.”

Young, who won caps against Tonga and Samoa in 2017, has been among the English Premiership’s form players this season.

Holmes made his Test debut earlier this campaign, and he has been a rare shining light in what has been a tough season for Leicester.

Bath No 8 Taulupe Faletau would have made the squad a 40-man one but the 28-year-old backrow forward broke his arm on his return from a similar injury on Saturday.

Faletau is expected to be out for up to eight weeks, which will likely rule him out of the whole tournament as it reaches a climax on March 16.

Wales squad

Forwards: Rob Evans (Scarlets), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs/ENG), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Blues), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Seb Davies (Cardiff Blues), Cory Hill (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys/capt), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Blues), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons), Thomas Young (Wasps)

Backs: Aled Davies (Ospreys), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Blues), Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues), Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints/ENG), Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Blues), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Scott Williams (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Worcester Warriors/ENG), Hallam Amos (Dragons), Steffan Evans (Scarlets), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Jonah Holmes (Leicester Tigers/ENG), George North (Ospreys), Liam Williams (Saracens/ENG)