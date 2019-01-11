Gunmen kill family of 4 over land in Edo

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—YET to be identified gunmen have reportedly killed a man, his only son, wife and granddaughter over a piece of land.

Vanguard gathered, yesterday, that the man identified as Edebiri and his family members were shot dead at their residence at Ugbogun village in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

Gunmen kill policeman, snatch riffle

Two of his daughters were said to have narrowly escaped death by the whiskers as they were in the room when the gunmen opened fire.

Narrating what happened, elder brother of the deceased, who gave his name as Pa Osaretin Oteh, said his brother might have been killed for refusing to give his land to a banned community development association.

He said his late brother refused to allow the CDA members take possession of the land.

A daughter of the deceased, Sandra, said the gunmen pointed a gun to her head and demanded for money, phones and jewelleries, adding that she heard gunshot and opened her eyes to see her parents and siblings dead.

She said her father had informed them about threat to his life, but they did not take it seriously until the gunmen struck.

Her sister, Princess, said “They killed our father, mother, brother and my niece. We want the Police to find the killers.”

Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comments at press time.