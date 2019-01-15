Guest commits suicide in Lagos hotel, as 60-yr-old man hangs self

By Evelyn Usman

Tension is presently brewing in a hotel located on 4th avenue, Festac Town, following the discovery of the lifeless body of one of its guest.

The deceased, identified as Moses Prince, was said to have drank an insecticide, after checking in Sunday.

On Monday, one of the cleaners who went to clean his room was said to have raised the alarm upon discovering his lifeless body, with foamy white substance coming out from his mouth.

Management of the hotel contacted policemen at Festac Division, who evacuated the body from the hotel.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, who confirmed the incident, said investigation into it was ongoing. He informed that the matter had been transferred to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba for further investigation.

In a related development, the lifeless body of a 61-year-old man was found dangling from a tree at Catholic Mission Street, Lagos Island, Monday.

The reason for his action was unknown as the deceased, identified as Jesutosin Adeniyi, did not leave a suicide note.

The deceased, who lived at 3 Kadaki Lere Street, was said to have left home the previous day.

Oti, who also confirmed the incident, informed that investigaton was also ongoing.

Yesterday, a middle aged man, who attempted to commit suicide by trying to jump into the Lagos Lagoon on the third mainland bridge, was rescued by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) patrolling the area.

In a tweet yesterday afternoon, RRS stated that the man was prevented from jumping into the Lagoon by officers on patrol along Third Mainland Bridge.

He has been handed over to Adekunle Police Station for investigation.