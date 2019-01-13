Guber polls: Victory is sure for Okowa — Majemite

The chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Council, Delta Central senatorial district, Chief Fred Okiemute Majemite has predicted that victory is sure for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the forthcoming Delta State governorship election.

He made this known in a media chat with journalists at the Ughelli North PDP mega rally at Ughelli Township Stadium,Ughelli North Local Government Area, explaining that his prediction was based on the general love and acceptance for Governor Okowa by Deltans, owing to his laudable achievements in all sectors of the economy across the state .

His words:” You do not change what is good.Victory is sure for Governor Okowa. The people of Delta Central should contribute towards the victory, so that they can savour from the victory”.

The former Delta State commissioner also reasoned that there is an unwritten gentleman agreement on rotation of the governorship seat amongst the three senatorial districts in the state in which Delta central and south senatorial districts have served two tenures and that Governor Okowa has only served a tenure.

He called on the people of Delta central to support the re-election of Governor Okowa in order for a candidate from Delta central to be also supported by the people of Delta north and south senatorial districts for the Delta State governorship election in 2023.

He also stated that it will be a misconception for any person to describe Delta central as a stronghold of the opposition in the present political dispensation, as he noted that the laudable achievements of Governor Okowa in Delta central have endeared him to the hearts of the people of the area, just as he explained that his donation of a new Sernia bus to Team Majemite For Okowa 2019 was to enhance the campaign activities of the group in ensuring that the message of a total victory for Governor Okowa and the PDP in the forthcoming general elections get to the grassroots in Delta central.

Majemite had earlier described the reception accorded Governor Okowa at the campaign rally as wholesome and wonderful, adding that it shows that Delta central is PDP, PDP is Delta central

High point of the event was the donation of a Sernia bus to Team Majemite For Governor Okowa 2019 by Barr( Chief) Fred Okiemute Majemite.