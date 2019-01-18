GTB Masters Cup season 8 begins

One of the biggest events in schools sports calendar in Lagos, the annual GTB Masters Cup, a competition for elite secondary schools in Lagos begins December 22 across the designated centres in the state.

The competition which will feature 29 male and 20 female teams has Igbobi College as defending champions in the male category while Queens College Yaba are the the female defending champions.

In the draw held at the GTB Secretariat in Victoria Island, Lagos Thursday, Igbobi College fall in Group F, alongside Chrisland College, Ikeja, Ansar-Ud-Deen College, Isolo and Abyssinia International College.

Group A has King’s College, Baptist Academy, Obanikoro, Dowen College, Lekki, Ifako International School and Leadforte College Lekki.

Arwar-Ul-Islam Model College, CMS Grammar School, Belina College and Bakare Disu Memorial College, Oshodi make up the teams in Group B.

Greensprings Schools Lekki tops the teams that would vie for honours in Group C, alongside Atlantic Hall, Epe and Federal Technical College Yaba, whil in Group D Eko Boys High School, Whitesand Schools Lekki, Methodist Boys High School and Living Spring Schools will slug it out in Group D. There are also Groups E and F.

In the female category, Queens College will begin the defence of their trophy in Group D. They are pitched alongside Dowen Ansar-Ud-Deen College, Ifako International School, Reagan International School and International School Akoka.

Group A has Methodist Girls High School Yaba, Greensprings School, Ajah, Chrisland School Ikeja and Atlantic Hall School Epe.