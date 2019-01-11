Group urges media to be patriotic in publications on troop’s counter-insurgency

Amid the widespread controversy which trailed the Nigerian Army’s invasion of Media Trust office in Abuja on Sunday, a civil society group, Save Human Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has advised that news report about counter-insurgency operations by troops should not take the tune of robbing on the gains being made by the army over the insurgents.

It said media reports should be patriotic to the nation and fight against insurgency.

The group was reacting to a recent publication in one of national dailies which saw the military invading the media house.

The military claimed the said report divulged details of a military operation meant to flush out terrorists who occupied Baga, and other communities close to the Lake Chad.

The invasion was met with wild condemnation, with many describing it as a form of gagging the media.

But SHAC claims the Nigerian Army received unfair criticism over the siege.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr Abutu Daniel Abutu, its Executive Director, however urged the media to always take a patriotic stance while reporting counter-insurgency operations of the army.

“We appeal to the media industry to maintain a patriotic stance in the interest of humanity….

The statement further appealed to the military not to lose momentum in the counter-insurgency war.