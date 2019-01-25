Group urges Abians to rally support for Ikpeazu

By Innocent Anaba

Obingwa Leaders of Thought Forum, OLTF, a socio-cultural think tank, made up of sons and daughters of Obingwa in Abia State has called on Abians to rally round Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu in view of the giant developmental strides he achieved in his three and half years in office with limited resources.

In a communiqué in Lagos by Chief G.C Evulukwu and others, the group said the incumbent governor embarked on “unprecedented developmental projects to reposition and transform the state, without resorting to blame game despite distractions from plethora of legal battles and dwindling revenue inflow.”

OLTF condemned the political intrigues going on in Abia State, where the opposition wants to “wrestle power from the governor, not on account of performance, but on lowly clannish considerations rooted on the nativity clause; the sole aim being to humiliate the first Abia State governor of Ngwa extraction out of office after just a single term.

“Unscrupulous approach adopted by these political desperados and their co-conspirators, especially from amongst fellow Ngwa sons and daughters who have made the mindless spread of falsehood, fake news, vicious gossips, slander and outright denigration of Governor Ikpeazu’s verifiable achievements their only instrument of a failed propaganda,” the group said.

It said Ikpeazu deserves commendation for developing the communities of his political rivals at the detriment of his own immediate communities instead of the present barrage of criticisms directed at him on account of such unprecedented good gesture.

OLTF lamented that it would be a monumental embarrassment if the plethora of ongoing projects embarked by his administration were left uncompleted in the hands of political jobbers now masquerading as messiahs.

They admonished Ndi Ngwa to wake up and note the evil intention of those desperate power-seekers, whose sole aim is to decimate Ngwa votes, ridicule, blame and label them betrayers of their brother, if the governor fails to get re-elected like his predecessors.