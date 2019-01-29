Group tackles party chairman who called for Buhari’s impeachement

Bolaji Abdukadir, secretary-general of the National Democratic Front (NDF) on Tuesday tackled Ralphs Nwosu, chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), for calling for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to the suspension of Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Nwosu asked the national assembly to declare Senate President Bukola Saraki president of Nigeria.

However, the NDF has raised alarm over this obvious plot to “overthrow the government with a view to installing an interim government that will conduct a fraudulent election to install hand chosen PDP members and the PDP candidate as president.”

“The ADC Chairman might have pretended that his call for a forceful sack of the government was about the suspension of Justice Onnoghen but he could not hide the fact that he is running errands for the PDP and the alliance of the frustrated,” he said.

“We are aware that the meeting at which the new plot was refined referred to it as “the Venezuelan Option”, whereby an opposition member, in this case Senator Saraki, would declare himself president and paid protesters will take to the streets claiming that they represent all other citizens.

“When this option was raised at the nefarious meeting it was applauded by the plotters present as they cited the jaundiced statements issues by the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom as indication that Saraki will be accepted by them like they accepted the opposition leader in Venezuela.

“The plotters were further rattled by the suspension of Justice Onnoghen who was primed to confer legitimacy on the coup plot by ruling that it is acceptable in view of the impasse resulting from the election that would have been disrupted by violence. The suspension of the CJN has now forced them to divert to the legislature as the new route to truncate Nigeria’s democracy. What NDC gathered is that the plotters are banking on manipulating Nigerians to claim that their representatives in the Senate and House of Representatives endorsed the coup.

“Nigerians will note that Senator Saraki is the Director General of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign. It is a curious coincidence that he is the one being asked to overthrow the government for his boss, Atiku Abubakar, only that a man who once betrayed his own father would betray even Atiku if Nigerians are complacent enough to allow his coup succeed.

“Nigerians should be aware that these plotters have intensified their overture to officers in the military and the Nigerian police force. Their approach is a carrot and stick in nature. The approached officers where promised accelerated promotion if they side with the coup plot while also being threatened with being dragged before the International Criminal Court, where they refuse to back the coup plot but rather help suppress it.

“The National Democratic Front finds this the most reckless plot yet on the part of the opposition, the PDP and the corrupt section of the judiciary. These are men that are desperate enough to sign away their country to the servitude of western country in order to be allowed to answer the honorary title of being in government. To achieve this mess of pottage they are willing to let chaos spill across the land.

“We want to warn warm anyone or group of persons planning to illegally declare either Saraki or any member of the opposition as President of Nigeria in an unconstitutional manner to desist from such plot. The Constitution of Nigeria is clear on the election, end of tenure or removal of the president so those on this self-destructive journey should retrace their steps while they still can. Once they take verifiable steps towards attaining their inordinate goal it would no longer be in the realm of plot but would have become crimes that are actionable.”