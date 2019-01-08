Group plans U.S. scholarship for young Nigerian Athletes

5-Stars Football Consultancy Ltd, in partnership with A.O Global Group, says it will hold Africa – U.S. Soccer Recruitment Tour to select young Nigerian athletes for scholarship to study in the U.S.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 5-Stars Football Consultancy, Mr Olumide Aturu, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the recruitment tour scheduled to hold from March 1 to 3 in Lagos, is aimed at creating opportunities for young and talented athletes to participate in sports while they study.

Olumide added that the mini showcase soccer tour would also take place at the Abuja National Stadium and Agege Stadium, Lagos respectively.

“This programme is designed to create life-changing opportunities to young, talented, and hardworking student-athletes.

“It would also offer the opportunities to play their beloved sport in a more competitive setting while getting great education.

“Ten American College Soccer coaches will visit Nigeria on a three-day scouting tour to select best players from the showcase.

“Selected players will eventually be offered admissions and scholarships by the coaches,” he said.

The CEO added that arrangement had been concluded to stage ‘Lagos Club Cup’, an inter-nightclub and lounges football competition in Lagos.

According to him, the competition titled ‘The Eko oni baje’ to hold on Feb. 10, is aimed at promoting fitness, reduce youth restiveness, talent hunt, social cohesion and would foster unity in the country.