Group organises town hall meeting for Edo indigenes in Lagos

By Moses Nosike

A group called, Ibhiedo Ne R Eko, meaning Edo indigenes in Lagos is organising a town hall meeting for Edo indigenes living in Lagos, come February 2, 2019 at the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos to foster and determine the way forward for Edo indigenes paying tax in Lagos State.

The town hall meeting according to the group would define the political, socio-cultural, economic and progressive relationship between Edo and Lagos.

Convener of the group, Chief Ewie Aimienwauu, said that Edo people paying tax in Lagos must reposition themselves to be relevant and recognised in the polity of Lagos State.

Aimienwauu said further that Edo people have always played a pivotal role in the progressive development of Lagos, leading to mutual benefits for the people of Lagos and Edo Indigenes.

He added that the town hall meeting will be an interactive session with Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the APC All Progressive Congress’s gubernatorial candidate for Lagos state elections 2019 where all Edo sons and daughters, friends and well-wishers are invited.

“All Edo indigenes irrespective of political affiliation are expected to attend this epoch making event, and this will be a chance to meet, greet, ask questions and get first hand answers on the issues that pertain to Edo progress in Lagos state from Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the APC candidate. We have begun a process of engaging various stakeholders in Lagos state and to offer our support where our best interest will be represented and protected”.

According to him, Edo people and Lagosians enjoy a long history of peaceful and progressive relationship since the mid fifteenth century, resulting in the settlement of many Edo people in Lagos, but in recent times especially in the post-colonial era Edo indigenes have played a dwindling role in the political affairs of Lagos.

He said, “This is why we have decided to come together as partners in progress with other ethnic groups contributing daily to the legendary advancement of Lagos State as it prepares to be the 3rd largest economy in Africa by 2020 only after countries like Algeria, Angola, Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa to press for increased recognition of our contributions, socio-culturally, economically and vibrant participation in the political affairs of the state now and in the future. Indeed, we seek a better and new deal for Edo indigenes in Lagos.