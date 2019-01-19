Group debunks arrest of SDP House Of Reps candidate for Idanre/Ifedore constituency

The Media Team of VATA Group has debunked reports that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for Idanre/Ifedore Federal constituency, Alhaji Tajudeen Adefisoye, better known as Small Alhaji, has been arrested abroad for a fraud related offence.

The group described the reports as a figment of imagination of the authors and reflection of “wicked desires of the opposition”. This position was made known in a statement signed by the Head of VATA Media Team, Hon. Richard Adeyemi.

Adeyemi described the rumoured arrest of Small Alhaji as a reflection of “the desperation of the opposition which is fast becoming uncomfortable with the rising popularity of the Idanre born politician”.

The statement read in part, “Small Alhaji is right now in the Holy land of Saudi Arabia where he is performing the lesser Hajji (Umrah). He is by the grace of Allah expected to complete his spiritual assignment and return to Nigeria by the end of next week”.

The statement added that members of the opposition parties that are peddling the rumour should play politics with truth, decency and fear of God.