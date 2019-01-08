Group alleges neglect of Oron oil producing communities

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—A group, Oro Think Tank in Akwa Ibom State, has alleged the neglect of Oron communities producing oil and gas by the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Chairman of Oro Think Tank, Dr. Monday Dickson, made the allegation while interacting with newsmen in Oron, saying the area which is the third largest ethnic nationality and which produces 70 per cent of the state oil production quantum had been relegated to the background in the scheme of things.

Stop marginalisation of Okpe people, Onome tells NDDC, DESOPADEC

He said: “The Oro nation, the wealth basket of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria has not been fairly treated under the current administration of the state. Oro people have been pitilessly marginalised, wantonly exploited, mercilessly impoverished and humiliatingly discounted in the affairs of Akwa Ibom State.

‘’Oro has not also been given any opportunity to head educational institutions, be it federal or state owned. For instance, Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, Prof. Enefiok Essien—Ibiono Ibom (Ibibio); Vice Chancellor, Akwa Ibom State University, Prof Eno Ibanga— Mkpat Enin (Ibibio); Provost, College of Education, Afaha Nsit, Prof. Matthew Ekpo— Ikot Abasi (Ibibio); Provost, College of Science and Technology, Nung Ukim, Ikono, Elder Vincent Essien—Ikono (Ibibio); and Rector, AKS Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, Dr. Israel Afia—Etim Ekpo (Annang).

Oil price hovers at $57, as Saudi Arabia cuts output by 500,000 bpd

‘’Aside from the brazen abandonment of the dualisation of Uyo-Oron road, criminal and surreptitious relocation of Ibaka Deep Seaport to other parts of the state, abandonment of Enwang- Etebi road and denial of due benefits to Oro as an oil producing community, the concept of ethnic tripod designed to simplify the idea of power rotation and the distribution of practical benefits, generally, to give a sense of belonging to all sections of the state has been replaced with an unconscionable senatorial politics, thus keeping Oro and other ethnic minorities in perpetual subjugation.

‘’Apart from the administrations of Obong Akpan Isemin(1991-1993), Obong Victor Attah (1999-2007) and partly Obong Godswill Akpabio that implemented the tripod principles strictly, the arrangement has been grossly distorted and inexplicably scuttled under the current administration.”