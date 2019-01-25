Gridlock: Traffic Radio commences reportage of miritime, flight, rail schedules

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—As part of measures to cover all modes of transportation, Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1 FM has commenced the broadcast of information on maritime shipping position, airline and train time schedules.

The acting General Manager of the Station, Mr. Tayo Akanle said the determination to adequately inform the public, present a wholistic information on the transportation sector and attract more listeners to the initiative.

He added that the move also aimed at decongesting road traffic by encouraging commuters and motorists to useother modes of transportation, aside from road.

Akanle, therefore, urged listeners to “stay up-to-date with the latest maritime shipping information and port schedules as it concerns the shipping industry on Mondays to Fridays at 7a.m, 7:30a.m and 5p.m”.

According to him, the broadcast of air flight schedules will also come up at 6a.m, 10:15a.m, 1:15a.m and 7:05p.m daily.

Recall that Lagos Traffic Radio was established to provide first-hand information and updates on all modes of transportation, traffic news, alerts and diversions to help commuters and motorists plan their journey across all axes of the state.