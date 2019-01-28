Grant Ibori unconditional pardon, Urhobo leaders urge Buhari

By Emma Amaize

URHOBO Leaders of Thought, ULoT, in Delta State, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to grant unconditional pardon to a former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori.

ULoT, in a statement by the secretary, Alhaji Mumakai- Unagha, said, “The former governor, though has paid for the sin committed or not committed, we plead that he should be granted pardon.”

“Chief Ibori is the gateway to the economic, political and social development of Delta state. Therefore, he deserves to be freed to once again be party to the social and new movement in Nigeria.

“Since the former governor left the state over 12 years ago, no government had thrived like his. Therefore, ULoT, with all sincerity of purpose, pleads with the Federal Government to please grant him pardon, as he is an asset whose experience/ contribution will strengthen the polity of Delta state,” the group asserted.