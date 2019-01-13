Govt College Ughelli old boys’ set to reunite

The Old Boys’ Association of Government College, Ughelli will today commence activities to commemorate the 2019 Annual Founder’s Day Reunion.

The event, which will feature prominently the 1969 Class of the college as they mark the 50th anniversary of their admission into the college, will witness the President General of the GCUOBA Worldwide commissioning the Junior Secondary School one Block estimated at about N5 million.

In a statement signed by GCUOBA Secretary General, Robinson Odoko, the Founder’s Day, Annual General Meeting and Election will take place January 16.

The statement said: “The Reunion programme commences on Monday, 14th January 2019 by 10am at Chief Donatus Umukoro’s residence, 9, Okopodjiko Street, Otovwodo, Ughelli. The Founder’s Day/AGM/Elections will be on Wednesday, 16th January 2019 at 8am.

“The Class of 1969 is responsible for the funding and organising all the activities as stipulated in the GCUOBA constitution. The President General Worldwide, Prof. Oritsegbemi Omatete, will be commissioning the Junior Secondary School One Block (JSS 1) that was renovated and refurbished with modern amenities by GCU 1969 Class at a cost of N5 million.