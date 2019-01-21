Govt. borrowings crowd out private sector from credit – NECA

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Amidst plans by the Federal Government to borrow additional money from the local money market to fund 2018 and 2019 budgets, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, has indicated that the borrowings are crowding out credit to manufacturers and the real sector.

They attributed the high cost of funds in the money market to the government’s borrowings spree.

The assumptions of the 2019 budget showed that government will borrow about N1.8 trillion to fund an estimated N1.9 trillion budget deficit, just as the Debt Management Office, DMO, had rolled out first quarter borrowing plan of the federal government indicating further from the domestic money market to fund 2018 budget in the first quarter of 2019.

Noting that the 2019 budget has about N1.86 trillion deficit and predicated on revenues in the range of N7 trillion, the Director-General of NECA, Mr. Timothy Olawale, said both scenarios are threatened by disappointing revenue notwithstanding the upsurge in the price of crude, which naturally feeds into a wider deficit that will leave government with limited options than to borrow, thereby further shrinking available credit to the private sector.

While acknowledging government’s efforts in spite of the nation’s challenges, he said, “We recognize the multifaceted challenges facing government and commend its effort at meeting the yearning of the organized private sector. However, there is the urgent need for a deliberate and not accidental policies aimed at channeling cheap credit to businesses, creating a favorable environment for enterprises to thrive and reduction of regulatory predatory tendencies.

“This will enable the private sector to create jobs and wealth for the teeming youths and provide opportunities for government to generate income.

“There is a correlation between the level of domestic credit available to private sector, rate of job creation and inclusive growth”, he stated.

