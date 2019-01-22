Govt. alone can’t implement UBE Act- Mrs Owasanoye

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Worried with low involvement of stakeholders in the implementation and monitoring of the Universal Basic Education, UBE Act, Mrs Olufunso Owasanoye, Executive Director, Human Development Initiatives, HDI said government alone can not spearhead its, actualization, hence the need for collaboration.

Engage with stakeholders to neutralise PVC buyers, saraki tells INEC

Speaking at stakeholders forum on the implementation and of UBE Act in Amu-Odofin LGA, an event done in partnership with MacArthur Foundation, Mrs Owasanoye, “ This meeting is to create awareness on how stakeholders can monitor the UBE projects. And it involves stakeholders: Headteachers; parents; the FBMC, School-based management committee; and the traditional rulers. We want them to be aware of UBE projects in their communities. How can they monitor them, what can they do to ensure that the children in their communities have a good learning environment in terms of infrastructures, etc.

Army denies as Shiite alleges killing of 2 faithful in Zuba religious procession

“ So, what we hope to achieve at the end of this meeting are: We want collaboration between stakeholders and government to achievement UBE Act; need for stakeholders to properly monitor the utilization of fund to ensure the children have a good and conducive learning environment. As it is very important, and the responsibility of all to achieve UBE Act,” noted HDI ED.

Stakeholders are ignorant of UBE laws, especially charging of sundry fees – Mr Ibidapo

For Mr John Ibidapo, project officer, HDI noted that some stakeholders are not aware of the stipulations of UBE Act. “ Generally, we know that education is the fastest way of accompanying and accomplishing personal goals in the society. So we are talking of equipping our children with basic literacy, numeracy, communicative and manipulative skills. At least to set them up for a brighter future.

“ Today’s stakeholders’ engagement is very important. The categories of teachers; parents; guardians. They are very critical when you talk of basic education in Nigeria. What we are expecting them to do for us is one: ensure that all the pupils and students in their schools are well catered for; two, they are also being trained on what the UBEC Act 2004 says, especially as regards charging sundry fees.

“ The law says that the UBE is free and compulsory. And that no school administration should not charge anything. And for example, many are not aware until now we sensitized them that any school teacher or administrator who charges any fee for basic education upon conviction is liable to be fined N10,000 or go to jail for about two months or thereabout.

I never said I will probe Fayose —Gov. Fayemi

“ For parents, there is a provision of the law that you have to make sure that your child or ward goes to school. Education is according to UBE is not a privilege but a right. If it is a right, you have not to control over it. If you are caught based upon a first conviction, you can be reprimanded, upon a second conviction, you can be sent to jail for one month or you pay fine of N2,000. Upon a second conviction, you can be sent to two months jail term or fine N5,000 or both. So many people here are now aware of their responsibilities in ensuring their children go to school. “ observed Ibidapo