Gov. Ugwuanyi will surely hand over to Nkanuland in 2023 – Awkunanaw people

The people of Awkunanaw clan comprising 21 autonomous communities in Enugu South and Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State have presented ‘Ofo’ to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as a symbol of their solidarity and endorsement of his re-election bid and proclamation of more successes in his political career.

They said that Governor Ugwuanyi, who is seeking re-election in 2019, to complete his second term as allowed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is the only governorship candidate the people of the state are sure will leave office in 2023 for power to rotate to Nkanuland, Enugu East Senatorial District.

The event which took place at Obuoffia square, the ancestral home of Awkunanaw, as part of the activities marking the Awkunanaw Day celebration, also witnessed the conferment of a Chieftaincy title of “Omereoha of Awkunanaw” on Governor Ugwuanyi by the traditional rulers of the autonomous communities.

Presenting the ‘Ofo,’ the Chairman of Awkunanaw Traditional Rulers’ Council, HRH Igwe Felix Nwobodo Ani said “the traditional symbol of authority represented our solidarity and support for the governor to triumph over any obstacle that may come against his re-election bid.”

The monarch further stated that the people of Awkunanaw were happy with the governor for his infrastructural development in the area, pointing out that the newly constructed road that leads to Obuoffia was remarkable being the first road project executed in the community.

During the Awkunanaw Day, the jubilant people of the various communities who gathered in their numbers to witness the cultural event, irrespective of political affiliations, told the governor that they “are pleased with the good works you are doing for our people” and consequently deserves their full support and recognition.